Last year, Derek Jeter sold his home in Tampa for a record setting $22.5 million. The 22,796 square foot, seven-bedroom, 16-bath property sits on 1.25 acres and includes a wine cellar, a movie theater and a gym.

And the new owner is tearing it all down.

A commercial demolition permit has been filed for the property, which was built in 2011 and was, at one point, rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The new owner is a trust, run by a local lawyer, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The deed mentioned the Zebb.com Trust, which seems tied to a cryptocurrency app allowing people to invest Indian rupees into Bitcoin.

Assuming the demolition goes through, it’s hard to imagine what the new owner might want to add that’s not already in the house. Aside from the above-listed amenities, it also includes an in-law suite, an au-pair wing, an air-conditioned six-car garage, a dock with two boat lifts, an 80-foot lap pool and heated spa and 9,000 square feet of covered porches and balconies.

And if they were looking for privacy, the house is surrounded by a six-foot wall and four-foot fence.