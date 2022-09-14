The pandemic quickly changed how people spent their money, and the impact is still rippling through the global economy in unpredictable ways.

Some major companies have been scrambling to find enough warehouse space while others are downsizing their operations.

This week, Amancio Ortega, founder of the Spain-based fast-fashion retailer Zara and one of the world’s wealthiest people, showed faith that warehousing will remain a big business after buying multiple major logistics properties in the U.S. The warehouses, which cost a reported $722 million, are located in Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Texas, according to reporting by Spain’s El País.