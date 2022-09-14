Another wave of layoffs is underway. Snap Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond, and 3M all recently announced staff reductions as they plan for the new year, with some downsizing by as much as 20%. As companies march toward the fourth quarter and begin to assess end-of-year financial results, more layoffs will likely be on the way—and it will be imperative that leaders set the right tone with communication that’s mindful of the employee experience and offers practical next steps to set workers up for success.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel provides a useful blueprint for how to deliver such news in an empathetic and tactical manner.

“We will miss the many kind, smart, and creative team members who have contributed to Snap’s growth and I am deeply sorry that these changes are necessary to ensure the long term success of our business,” Spiegel wrote in a leaked memo shared with staff.

Spiegel not only expressed remorse for the elimination of staff positions but also offered transparency into the various factors that led to the decision, citing cost reductions and slowing revenue growth. “From the key best practices that we’ve seen, Snap really hits on all of them: why they made the decision, what led them to this point, and the fact that they started with other cuts first,” says Julia Christenson, general manager of employee experience at the public relations consulting firm Edelman. Just as important is addressing the next steps for employees who will soon be forced to leave the organization. Companies should disclose whether they are able to provide ongoing benefits and the duration, outplacement services, résumé-writing assistance, unemployment, and any other additional compensation, says Rebecca Starr, the national practice leader for HR consulting at the insurance, risk management, and consulting firm Arthur J. Gallagher. “These things get folks back to work at a different organization sooner.” Snap laid out this information in its staff memo, informing employees that they’ll have access to outplacement support, alumni networks, extended health care benefits, and additional support for those whose immigration status will be affected. “Snap did a good job saying the outplacement [and] benefits that folks would receive,” says Starr. “Letting folks know what that would look like, keeping the topic simple [and] to the point.” Any announcement of layoffs will rock remaining employees who may fear for their financial well-being and feel apprehensive about where the company is headed. Yet Christenson says many companies “get so overwhelmed, and so consumed with the layoffs that they miss the key piece around creating stability and talking about how they’re going to normalize the operations,” says Christenson. In his message to Snap staff, Spiegel addressed the steps the social media and instant messaging app will take to avoid future layoffs, including a focus on community growth, revenue growth, and augmented reality. He also announced leadership changes to accelerate the outlined strategies, promoting Jerry Hunter to chief operating officer and creating three presidential titles to oversee the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. It’s also worth noting that executives should expect their layoff announcement to go public and should be cautious of what they’re saying and how they present themselves when addressing their workforce.