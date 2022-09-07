Airbnb has some unusual places to stay, but its latest offering might top that list.

Queen Elizabeth—yes, THAT Queen Elizabeth—has put a home that’s a part of her Sandringham Estate country retreat on the short-term stay getaway site. Sandringham, historically, is where the royals have spent Christmas.

The property now on Airbnb was formerly occupied by the Queen’s head gardener. It’s a four-bedroom, six-bath home that can accommodate eight guests. Pets are welcome and rates start at just $216 per night.

“This charming hideaway, owned by HM The Queen, nestled within the heart of her much-loved Sandringham Estate country retreat and the closest estate property to Sandringham House itself, is all about an appreciation of the great outdoors and the beautiful gardens it sits within,” the Airbnb listing reads. It’s not Elizabeth’s first listing on the site, either. Earlier this month, the Queen put eight cottages on her Balmoral Estate on the site, with prices starting at $634 for a week-long stay, which works out to as little as $18 a day for a party of five. (Top rental prices at Balmoral are commanded at Rhebreck Lodge, which goes for $1,849 per week) None of the properties, as you might imagine, are for rent when the Queen is in residence at the estates. If you’re hoping to stay at any of the properties, you’ll need to plan well in advance. At present, for example, the first opening at Sandringham isn’t until October 2023 (and January 2024 is already blocked off as well).