Break out the See’s Candy and Dairy Queen and let the Coca-Cola flow. Tuesday is Warren Buffett’s birthday.

And while the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway might be turning 92 this year, he still happily eats like a 6-year-old. Ironically, he credits his longevity to his diet, which sometimes includes a packet of Oreos for breakfast.

“I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among 6-year-olds,” he once joked to Fortune. “So I decided to eat like a 6-year-old. It’s the safest course I can take.”

When he’s not partaking of a diet that many of us secretly envy, Buffett, of course, is tending to his legendary stable of investments. Most recently, Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in China automaker BYD Co. from 20.04% to 19.92% (roughly 133 million shares). That’s less than some people were expecting, as rumors had circulated recently that Buffett was planning to drop all of its holdings in the company, which caused shares to plunge. Buffett is currently ranked as the world’s sixth-richest man, with a net worth of $100 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has delivered a compounded annual gain of 20% per share. (Buffett owns 37% of the company’s Class A shares.) He has pledged to give away the vast majority of his fortune after his death, with much going to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Born in Omaha, Neb., in 1930, Buffett graduated from Columbia University with an economics degree in 1951. In 1959, he met Charlie Munger, who would become his lifelong business partner. Buffett has said the two have never gotten into an argument in all that time. Among his other close friends is Bill Gates, who sang Buffett’s praises in a 2016 essay marking 25 years of friendship between the two. “To this day, every time I go to Omaha (which I try to do whenever I can), Warren still drives out to the airport to pick me up,” he wrote. “It’s a small gesture, but it means the world to me. I’m always impatient for the plane doors to open because I know Warren will be waiting with a new story or a joke and I’ll be learning and laughing with him all over again.”