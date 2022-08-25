We’re almost there. The NFL preseason wraps up this week, giving teams one last chance to see what seems like it will work—and what doesn’t.

It’s the last week where scores really don’t matter—and starters might only play for a short period of time. Starting next week, every game makes a difference in whether or not the team gets to the playoffs.

As it has for the past few weeks, the NFL is stretching out the last days of the preseason, with games being played on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. And all 32 of the league’s teams will once again be playing.

Here’s a look at who’s playing whom and how best to catch the game.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

It might be the preseason, but there are still some fierce rivals facing each other, perhaps none more than the New York Jets and New York Giants. Here’s how the games shape up. (The home team is listed second.) Remember: Since this is the preseason, many games will not be carried nationally. NFL Network will, however, broadcast replays of games that aren’t aired live across the country.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo Bills vs. Carolina Panthers, 7:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox and CBS

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons, 3:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 6:00 p.m. ET on ABC

Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens, 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins, 7:00 p.m. ET on Fox

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans, 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS or NBC, depending on market

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns, 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS or Fox, depending on market

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Colts, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos, 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS or Fox, depending on market

Sunday, Aug. 28

New York Giants vs New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching preseason NFL games is simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you’re getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don’t have a cable subscription?

You can. And there are several options.

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive “Blue” plan bumps the cost to $50 per month. You’ll have a seven-day free trial first—and right now, the cord-cutting service is cutting the first month’s bill in half.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow, and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL preseason games on Amazon?

Not yet, but starting Sept. 15, it will be the exclusive home to Thursday Night Football.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

It certainly does.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an “out of market” game, you’ve got two choices.

Watch live local and out-of-market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There’s a seven-day free trial, after which you’re looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).