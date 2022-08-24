President Joe Biden announced today that his administration will forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for federal borrowers. That debt relief will go a lot further in some states than in others.

Total federal student loan debt in the U.S. stands at around $1.6 trillion, according to the most recent data provided by the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Office. Borrowers average $37,667, though that figure varies by location, degree type, and other factors.

Californians, for example, owed the most collectively in student loan debt at the end of March 2022, at $146 billion—given the state’s population size, that’s not surprising—but averaging $37,366 per borrower—slightly below the national average.

Borrowers in Wyoming, meanwhile, owed the least collectively, at $1.7 billion, or $31,365 each, on average. Washington D.C. owed the most per borrower, averaging over $55,500. Meanwhile, borrowers in Maryland and Georgia also owed significantly more than the national average, at $43,619 and $42,200, respectively, per borrower. North Dakota had the lowest average balance, at $29,885. Here’s a look at the 10 states with the highest average student loan debt per borrower across the U.S. 1. Maryland Average debt per borrower: $43,619

Total outstanding debt: $36.3 billion 2. Georgia Average debt per borrower: $42,200

Total outstanding debt: $69.3 billion 3. Virginia Average debt per borrower: $39,892

Total outstanding debt: $43 billion 4. South Carolina Average debt per borrower: $38,915

Total outstanding debt: $28.4 billion 5. Florida Average debt per borrower: $38,889

Total outstanding debt: $102.1 billion 6. Illinois Average debt per borrower: $38,526

Total outstanding debt: $62.3 billion 7. New York Average debt per borrower: $38,400

Total outstanding debt: $93.9 billion 8. Delaware Average debt per borrower: $38,371

Total outstanding debt: $4.9 billion 9. North Carolina Average debt per borrower: $38,287

Total outstanding debt: $49.8 billion 10. Alabama Average debt per borrower: $37,831

Total outstanding debt: $23.8 billion