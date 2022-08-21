This summer, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas made their first-ever joint investment, and compared to many celebrity investments as of late, the recipient might be a bit of a surprise. It wasn’t crypto or a new app, but rather a legacy, family-owned company: Perfect Moment, a British luxury sportswear brand specializing in swimwear and skiwear.

This investment will be utilized to help the business as it expand its global footprint, with the help of the couple’s prominent social media followings (on Instagram, Jonas has 33 million followers, and Chopra Jonas has 80.9 million followers), in the effort to make Perfect Moment an international household brand name.

The couple recently shared more with Fortune about their decision to invest in the company.

Startup : Perfect Moment

: Perfect Moment Location : London, England

: London, England Year founded : 1984

: 1984 Valuation : Declined to disclose

: Declined to disclose Investment level : Declined to disclose

: Declined to disclose Number of employees: 37 Why they invested, in their own words We live a very active lifestyle and therefore need our wardrobe to serve many purposes. We both love the mountains (Nick is an avid snowboarder, and Priyanka is an après-ski aficionado), and are passionate about our personal styles. We tend to gravitate toward pieces that blend fashion and functionality without compromising one or the other. We organically discovered Perfect Moment and have been loyal fans since then, because we can enjoy being outdoors and performing at our best while also feeling fashion forward. While working in London we met Perfect Moment founders, Jane and Max Gottschalk, by happenstance. The four of us immediately clicked, so when the opportunity to invest presented itself, we jumped on board without hesitation. It’s extremely important to us that our values align with any company we choose to invest in. Perfect Moment caters to the aspirations of young customers who seek adventure in the outdoors and who are in search of their own perfect moment. Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment has ingrained into the ethos of the brand, and as a result, it has become the most desirable ski wear brand on the market. We genuinely love all of their products and have seen firsthand as they have taken over the slopes. For us, investing in them was an easy choice.