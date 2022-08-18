If you’re ready for some football, this is the week for you.

The NFL 2022 pre-season is at full speed this week, with games being played on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. It’s the third of four weeks for coaches and players to get a sense of who will make the cut and how squads work best together. On Sept. 8, it all begins to really count.

By the time the weekend is over, all 32 of the league’s teams will have played a pre-season game this week. And while the games aren’t important in terms of playoff berths, they’re one of the surest signs yet that summer is starting to wind down.