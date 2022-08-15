Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital pulls the plug on crypto’s first ‘billion dollar’ acquisition

Galaxy Digital, the crypto-focused financial services company run by Mike Novogratz, said in a statement on Monday that it was terminating a $1.2 billion deal to acquire the Bitcoin custody service, BitGo.

Galaxy cited an alleged failure by BitGo to deliver required audited financial statements for 2021 by July 31. No termination fee will be paid out, according to the statement.

BitGo did not immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

When the deal was announced last year, the sides hailed it as the first billion dollar acquisition in crypto—though much of the value appeared to derive from Bitcoin that BitGo held on its balance sheet, rather than the company’s custody operations.

The deal was supposed to close by the end of 2021 but was continually pushed back. Under its terms, BitGo shareholders were to get 33.8 million newly issued shares of Galaxy stock and $265 million in case, valuing the deal above $1 billion. But earlier this year, Galaxy said it would increase the number of shares it would pay for the deal as its stock price dropped.

“Galaxy remains positioned for success and to take advantage of strategic opportunities to grow in a sustainable manner. We are committed to continuing our process to list in the U.S. and providing our clients with a prime solution that truly makes Galaxy a one-stop shop for institutions,” said Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz in a statement.

On Galaxy Digital’s first quarter earnings call, Novogratz said the company was still committed to the BitGo acquisition.

“Listen, we are as anxious as you to close our transaction with BitGo and get that part of our history started,” he said on the call in May.

And on the company’s second quarter earnings call last week, Galaxy Digital’s Co-President Damien Vanderwilt said he was hopeful that BitGo would be one of the companies to provide it with custody services.

In the second quarter, Galaxy reeled from the general downturn in crypto prices, reporting a net loss of $554.7 million, more than three times higher than the firm’s loss in the same quarter last year. The company’s assets under management dropped to $1.7 billion from $2.7 billion in the first quarter of the year.

Galaxy said in its Monday statement that it is still committed to listing on the Nasdaq index. It is currently listed on the Toronto stock exchange. The company said it is waiting on review and approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing.

Shares of Galaxy Digital increased 0.12% to about $8.60 on Monday morning following the news.