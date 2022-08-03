Women run just 4.8% of the companies on this year’s Fortune Global 500 list—a minuscule share that reflects barely any progress for female CEOs around the world over the past year.

Women currently lead 24 of the 500 companies that appear on the Fortune list, which ranks the largest companies by revenue worldwide. That’s just one more female CEO than at this time last year, when women ran 23 such businesses, or 4.6%.

The slow progress is in line with the Fortune 500, which ranks the largest companies by revenue in American business. As of the Fortune 500’s publication in May, women ran 44 companies on the list, up slightly from 41 a year earlier. The Fortune 500 traditionally has had a higher representation for female CEOs than its global counterpart. The failure of both cohorts to add a greater number of women to their ranks was also influenced by low CEO turnover overall during the pandemic.