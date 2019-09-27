The goal: To demonstrate how deepfakes—artificial intelligence (A.I.) that can literally put words in the mouths of people in video or audio clips—could be abused, and the need for lawmakers to combat it.

"Deepfake technology undermines public trust in any digital communications," Waltz appears to say in the video (although it was actually Beyer's voice).

The bipartisan video is the latest effort to regulate deepfakes. In June, the House Intelligence Committee held a hearing about the national security challenges of deepfakes, A.I., and types of manipulated media.

That was followed by Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, a Democrat from New York, introducing the DEEPFAKES Accountability Act, an initial attempt by Congress to criminalize synthetic media used to deceive the public.

Jack Clark, a policy director at A.I. think tank OpenAI, who testified on Capitol Hill in June about the deepfakes problem, told Fortune in July that it's overdue for the tech industry, academics, and government to work together to find solutions.

Politicians in Clark's home state, as well as in Texas and Virginia, have also introduced or enacted their own legislation aimed at regulating deepfakes.

