President Donald Trump defended himself on Twitter Friday amid an impeachment inquiry against him, calling on House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to resign.

"Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist," Trump tweeted. "He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, and me sound guilty."

"HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!"

Trump later tweeted, “IT WAS A PERFECT CONVERSATION WITH UKRAINE PRESIDENT!”

Trump's tweets come a day after Schiff's committee released the whistleblower's complaint that goes into detail about Trump's controversial phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in July. The complaint alleges that Trump tried to get Ukraine to investigate Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter—who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company—and to interfere with the 2020 presidential election, while the White House allegedly tried to cover it all up.

While the timing raised corruption concerns, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden or his son.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made Trump just the fourth American president to face an impeachment inquiry. Trump has repeatedly called the inquiry "the single greatest witch hunt in American history."

On Friday, the president broadly tweeted that "The Democrats are now to be known as the DO NOTHING PARTY!" and expressed concerns over the whistleblower's credibility.

"Sounding more and more like the so-called Whistleblower isn’t a Whistleblower at all," the president tweeted. "In addition, all second hand information that proved to be so inaccurate that there may not have even been somebody else, a leaker or spy, feeding it to him or her? A partisan operative?"

