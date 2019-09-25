As Trump Impeachment Inquiry Launches, Facebook Says It Won’t Fact Check Politicians

Facebook says it does not fact check politicians' statements, even if they might be false. The social network operator says that's because such statements could be newsworthy — and that it doesn't want to act as a "referee" for political debates.

The company works with third-party fact checkers including The Associated Press to weed out misinformation, such as false news and manipulated photos and videos.

Speaking at the Atlantic Festival in Washington on Tuesday, Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, said the company has exempted politicians from its fact checking program for more than a year. But if politicians share previously debunked links or other material, those will be demoted and banned from being included in ads.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—What is CrowdStrike? Trump mentioned the company in his Ukraine call

—What the latest polling tells us about public support for impeachment

—These are the key players in the Trump impeachment inquiry

—How impeachment momentum massively shifted among democrats

—The 25 most powerful women in politics

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.

