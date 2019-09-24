How Technology Helps Employees Innovate, Connect, and Improve Productivity

Fortune asked CEOs at six companies to detail the benefits gained from investing heavily in technology throughout their businesses. In this video you'll hear from Bob Swan, CEO, Intel; Sasan Goodarzi, CEO, Intuit; Margo Georgiadis, president & CEO, Ancestry; Elli Kaplan, cofounder & CEO, Neurotrack; Chriss Britt, cofounder & CEO, Chime; and Greg Becker, president & CEO, Silicon Valley Bank.

All six made it very clear: New technologies help employees work faster, smarter, and connect with each other and ideas in new ways.

"Technology has really enabled companies to create kind of borderless experiences where regardless of what office you're in you can have that personal interaction," said Ancestry's Georgiadis.

And technology can even help workers add more work-family balance to their lives.

"We are seeing technology help us in ways that we didn't know was possible before. It frees up time," said Neurotrack's Kaplan. "If you can take that time and invest it in your work or invest it in getting home faster, it's a win-win all around."

