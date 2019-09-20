Skip to Content

DC Considers Banning ‘Gay Panic’ Defense

The Washington, D.C., Council is considering legislation that would bar people charged with violent offenses from claiming they acted in self-defense after learning the victim was gay or transgender.

WTOP-FM reports Council Chairman Phil Mendelson introduced the "Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Panic Defense Prohibition Act of 2019" this week, saying it's unacceptable for "bigots to claim panic as a defense."

The bill would prohibit defendants from claiming they acted in the "heat of passion" or suffered reduced mental capacity upon learning about a person's actual or perceived sexuality or gender identity.

Mendelson was involved in helping the District legalize same-sex marriage.

