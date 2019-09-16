A top White House official is downplaying the threat of imminent action against Iran after President Donald Trump said the U.S. is "locked and loaded" following a drone attack on Saudi Arabia that cut into global energy supplies.

Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short told reporters at the White House Monday that the president's language is "a reflection" that his administration is advancing policies that protect the U.S. "from these sorts of oil shots."

Short says: "I think that 'locked and loaded' is a broad term that talks about the realities that" the U.S. is "safer and more secure domestically from energy independence."

The United States has blamed Iran for the weekend assault, which halved Saudi Arabia's oil production and threatens to fuel a regional crisis. Short said more evidence is coming and that Trump's national security team will be meeting Monday morning.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—145 CEOs call on Senate to support ‘common-sense gun laws’

—These are the 2020 senate races to watch

—Black women voters are key to the 2020 presidential race. Here’s who they support

—The U.K. government’s worst case Brexit scenario looks a lot like ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

—Can Andrew Yang win in 2020? Inside his unorthodox campaign

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.

