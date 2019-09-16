Skip to Content

Trump Will Rally in Rio Rancho Tonight. Here’s How to Watch Live

President Donald Trump will deliver a speech tonight during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally, as he tries to turn New Mexico red ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Taking place at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, the Trump rally will kick off at 9 p.m. E.T. and can be live streamed via Fox News, CBS News, Fox 10 Phoenix, C-Span, the Conservative Daily News, and KRQE.

New Mexico is a long shot state for Trump, who lost the state in the 2016 presidential election by 8 percentage points and hasn't voted for a Republican in a presidential race in more than a decade.

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—145 CEOs call on Senate to support ‘common-sense gun laws’
—These are the 2020 senate races to watch
Black women voters are key to the 2020 presidential race. Here’s who they support
—The U.K. government’s worst case Brexit scenario looks a lot like ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’
Can Andrew Yang win in 2020? Inside his unorthodox campaign
Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.

Most Popular Posts

FOR.09.19_COVER

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.

Subscribe Now

© 2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (Your California Privacy Rights).
Fortune may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html.
S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. | EU Data Subject Requests