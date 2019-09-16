President Donald Trump will deliver a speech tonight during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally, as he tries to turn New Mexico red ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Taking place at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, the Trump rally will kick off at 9 p.m. E.T. and can be live streamed via Fox News, CBS News, Fox 10 Phoenix, C-Span, the Conservative Daily News, and KRQE.

New Mexico is a long shot state for Trump, who lost the state in the 2016 presidential election by 8 percentage points and hasn't voted for a Republican in a presidential race in more than a decade.

