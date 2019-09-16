The progressive Working Families Party is endorsing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential bid. The party endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders last presidential cycle.

The decision by the labor-aligned party to back Warren over Sanders comes as most national polls show a top-tier of Democratic candidates that includes former Vice President Joe Biden as well as Sanders and Warren.

The group, which has seen its influence grow since the 2016 election, says Sanders finished second in the party's ranked-choice endorsement process.

Maurice Mitchell, the group's national director, says Warren "offers hope to millions of working people who have been shut out of our democracy and our economy." He says the group will help Warren build the "movement that will make her transformational plans a reality."

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—145 CEOs call on Senate to support ‘common-sense gun laws’

—These are the 2020 senate races to watch

—Black women voters are key to the 2020 presidential race. Here’s who they support

—The U.K. government’s worst case Brexit scenario looks a lot like ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’

—Can Andrew Yang win in 2020? Inside his unorthodox campaign

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.

