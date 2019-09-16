The thrill is back for a special Google Doodle today.

The search giant is honoring Blues legend B.B. King with a special animated Doodle made in conjunction with the B.B. King Museum in Mississippi. And that Doodle, of course, features his iconic hit "The Thrill Is Gone."

The world knows him as B.B., but King was born Riley B. King on this date in 1925 on the Mississippi Delta in a town called Itta Bena. A sharecropper's son, he was raised singing gospel music and playing on street corners, eventually leaving Mississippi for Memphis, where he got a job at a radio station.

The locals called him “Beale Street Blues Boy.” That later was shortened to “Bee Bee,” which became “B.B.”