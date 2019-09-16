Hello and happy Monday, readers! I hope you had a wonderful weekend.

The school year has just begun—and, with it, concerns about food allergies, which afflict some 5.6 million American children under the age of 18.

The figures vary. Some studies have shown that at least 1.2 million U.S. kids and teens suffer, specifically, from peanut allergies. These can be dangerous, and even life-threatening, conditions. But a pioneering peanut allergy treatment from Aimmune Therapeutics appears slated for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval by the beginning of 2020.

An independent panel of advisers overwhelmingly recommended approval of Aimmune's therapy, Palforzia, for children aged four to 17. While the FDA isn't obligated to follow such panels' advice, it almost always does—especially when it comes to conditions with a dearth of available treatment options.

Aimmune's clinical studies have suggested that capsules filled with peanut powder, taken over an extended period at a young age, may significantly reduce the chances of a serious allergic reaction by helping patients build up a tolerance.

The FDA could approve the drug by January or sooner.

Smartwatches are supposed to help you stay healthy. But how do people actually use them? My colleague Aaron Pressman reports on an insightful new survey into smartwatch use from Parks Associates. It delves into how, exactly, consumers leverage their smartwatches for staying fit. Some key findings? “More than three out of four heads of U.S. households who own and use a smartwatch said they track their steps with their device,” Aaron writes. “Another 60% monitor their heart rates and 53% use the wrist-worn devices to count calories. Among all smartwatch owners, 41% say their most commonly used app is to count calories or reach weight loss goals.” (Fortune)

OxyContin maker Purdue filed for bankruptcy over the weekend. Purdue Pharma on Sunday filed for a $10 billion settlement plan, accompanied by a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as the OxyContin maker grapples with thousands of lawsuits over its alleged role in fueling the opioid addiction crisis through illegal marketing practices. The privately held firm and its owners, the Sackler family, had telegraphed its bankruptcy intentions, although the $10 billion figure would be about $2 billion less than a previously reported settlement (if ultimately approved). (Fortune)

Study: More than 3 million women say their first sexual encounter is rape. A new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine finds that millions of American women were victims of rape as their first sexual encounter. The survey centered on women aged 18 to 44, and found many victims were assaulted when they were adolescents around the age of 15. Amongst the most troubling findings, as NPR reports: “About 6.5% of women — an estimated 3.3 million nationwide — said that their first sexual experience was rape.” (NPR)

