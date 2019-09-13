Texas Lawmaker to Beto O’Rourke: ‘My AR Is Ready for You’

In a Friday morning interview with CNN, O’Rourke explained that his campaign staff had contacted both the FBI and Twitter, as “anytime you have somebody threatening to use violence against somebody in this country to resolve a political issue, or really for any reason, that’s a matter for law enforcement.”

“But it really drives home the point better than I could have made,” he continued. “Rep. Briscoe Cain is making the case that no one should have an AR-15 that they can hold over someone in this country.”

Gun reform has become a central component of O’Rourke’s platform since last month’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22 people. Since then O’Rourke has endorsed an assault weapons ban and called for a mandatory government buyback of AR-15s.

Explaining his support for such a ban Thursday night, O’Rourke noted, “if the high-impact, high-velocity round, when it hits your body, shreds everything inside of your body because it was designed to do that so that you would bleed to death on a battlefield, not be able to get up and kill one of our soldiers. When we see that being used against children, hell yes we’re going to take [it].”

