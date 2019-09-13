Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fires Back After Picture of Her Is Set Ablaze in Ad

According to the New Faces GOP site, it's mission is to "Help elevate the next generation of Republicans so that we can not only survive as a party, but expand beyond the boundaries we’ve set for ourselves. Identify the new faces of the GOP who will lead us into tomorrow."

The outspoken Ocasio-Cortez, a first-term representative, who along with fellow progressive Democratic congresswomen of color, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, are collectively known as "The Squad." They are a frequent target of President Donald Trump, his fellow Republicans, and their GOP backers.

The ad, which ran in major cities including New York City, Washington, D.C., and smaller media markets, received backlash online, and the hashtag, #BoycottABC, began trending late Thursday.

"How the hell did this Elizabeth Heng ad where @AOC’s face is burned up clear ABC network standards and practices?" journalist and political commentator Yashar Ali tweeted. "2. Just to be clear, this ad where a sitting member of Congress' face (@AOC) is lit on fire didn't just air on the Sinclair station in DC. It also aired on ABC stations in NYC and Houston. Unlike the DC ABC station, the NYC & Houston stations are owned & operated by Disney/ABC."

An ABC spokeswoman told CNN on Friday the ad did not run on the national telecast of the debate, meaning it was purchased through local stations.

Meanwhile, Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez's Squad colleague, also tweeted in response to Ali's tweets: "Exactly my thoughts. The mere act of burning her image is a display of violence. Folks need to stick to facts & policy positions. They need to stop fear mongering & more importantly demonizing members of Congress. FYI: No one puts her residents (and our planet) first, like @AOC."

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted again about her displeasure with the ad.

"(The) GOP’s message: No policy, no facts, just displays of violence + corporations like @ABCNetwork & Sinclair who amplify them. They profit from burning my likeness on TV," she said. "But who pays for heightened security? Who answers the phones for the threats resulting from a violent, false ad?"

Heng responded back once again via Twitter: "@aoc response is the Democratic party in a nutshell. They are more offended by truthful words than the acts of their political ideology that has killed millions of innocent victims. I don't care about @AOC feelings - I care about stopping her lies about the lies of socialism."

Ocasio-Cortez replied, with a pair of tweets: "Since the GOP will only get worse in their hysteria, let’s remember who we are: We are fighting to guarantee healthcare in America. To make education and housing dignified and accessible. To save our planet. To set living wages. To establish justice at home, & peace abroad.

"And guess what: if you also believe in a free + open democratic society, where people are treated humanely and don’t die over $300 insulin or needless war, they’ll call you a communist too," Ocasio-Cortez continued. "Well, they don’t scare us or shake our focus. We are going to build a better world."

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Fact checking the third Democratic debate

—Highlights from the third Democratic debate

— Elizabeth Warren captains steady ascent into third Democratic debate

—Candidates clash over healthcare during third Democratic debate

—Houston hopes Thursday’s Democratic debate at historically black university drives conversation

—Black women voters are key to the 2020 presidential race. Here's who they support