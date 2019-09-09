When tech giants, like Microsoft purchase start-ups like Wunderlist, it can be cause for celebration—until the inevitable happens and the purchase is stripped for parts and shut down.

Microsoft unveiled a redesigned To Do app on Monday that will replace Wunderlist, a mobile productivity app it acquired in 2015 for a price that was rumored to be between $100 million and $200 million. Microsoft did not provide any specifics about when the app might be shut down. Two days ago, Wunderlist founder Christian Reber tweeted at Microsoft asking for a chance to buy the app back, amid rumors it would be shutting down.

On Monday, it appeared that wouldn't be happening as Microsoft unveiled the revamped To Do app, drawing from some of the best design features of Wunderlist, including customizable backgrounds—including the popular Berlin TV tower background in Wunderlist—and smart tasks being shown in a single list.