House Judiciary Committee Spells Out Its Trump Impeachment Probe

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler’s impeachment probe is getting real.

After months of teasing an ongoing “impeachment investigation” of President Donald Trump, but not formally initiating impeachment proceedings, the House Judiciary Committee is preparing for a vote to define the probe.

The vote is expected later this week. In the meantime, Nadler’s office released the resolution on Monday. If the resolution passes, the committee reportedly plans to largely follow the procedures set forth during the impeachment proceedings of President Nixon. It also includes four proposed new rules for the proceedings, which are as follows:

The Chairman can choose to designate a full committee or subcommittee hearing;

Committee members can question witnesses for an additional hour, divided equally between the majority and minority;

Information received as part of the investigation, including grand jury information, can be reviewed in executive session; and

The President’s counsel can respond to information and testimony in writing.

The vote will be the committee’s first formal signal of its ongoing impeachment inquiry, showing both the rest of Congress and the White House that its investigation is expanding.

Unlike the impeachment inquiries of Nixon and President Clinton, however, the committee has thus far avoided a full House vote to authorize the inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also resisted calls for a formal inquiry, but support among other House Democrats has been growing: according to one count, at least 134 House Democrats are in favor.

“President Trump went to great lengths to obstruct Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation, including the President’s attempts to remove the Special Counsel and encourage witnesses to lie and to destroy or conceal evidence,” Nadler said in a statement alongside the resolution. “Anyone else who did this would face federal criminal prosecution.”

“No one is above the law,” he continued. “The unprecedented corruption, coverup, and crimes by the President are under investigation by the Committee as we determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment or other Article 1 remedies. The adoption of these additional procedures is the next step in that process and will help ensure our impeachment hearings are informative to Congress and the public, while providing the President with the ability to respond to evidence presented against him. We will not allow Trump’s continued obstruction to stop us from delivering the truth to the American people.”

More must-read stories from Fortune:

—Will gaffes hurt Biden’s chances of a 2020 win? Strategists are divided

—These are the 2020 senate races to watch

—Facebook and Google met with U.S. intelligence about 2020 election

—MSNBC climate change forum will give a voice to those denied the DNC debate stage

—Is Biden preparing to lose in Iowa? His campaign says the caucus isn’t a must-win

Get up to speed on your morning commute with Fortune’s CEO Daily newsletter.





