Trump Says He’s the ‘Chosen One’ to Take on China Over Trade

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he’s the “chosen one” to wage a trade war with China and asserted that he’s winning.

“This is a trade war that should have taken place a long time ago,” Trump told reporters at the White House. He added: “Somebody had to do it. I am the chosen one.”

Trump routinely criticizes previous presidents for failing to take on what he says are China’s unfair trade practices.

China has called looming U.S. tariffs a violation of accords reached by Trump and Xi Jinping, vowing retaliation.

Trump has said he plans for 10% tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports. Trump earlier imposed tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.

