Many curious onlookers will be watching to see what President Donald Trump will say tonight during his next "Keep America Great" rally, this time in New Hampshire.

Trump's stump speech comes at a critical time. As popular Republican Gov. Chris Sununu won re-election last fall, Democrats are leading the state's house and senate.

There will be plenty of ways to watch, as it's expected Trump will likely fire up his base about the ongoing trade war with China, the 20 or so Democratic presidential candidates, and why Israel blocked an upcoming visit by Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib who have been critical of Israeli policies. The block apparently comes apparently Trump tweeted Thursday that the first-year representatives hate Israel.

"It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace," Trump said.

Here's what you should know before Trump's speech tonight during his New Hampshire rally:

What time is tonight's Trump rally?

Trump's speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. E.T. at the Southern New Hampshire University arena in Manchester, NH.

Did Trump win New Hampshire in 2016?

The visit to the Granite State is crucial for Trump, who lost New Hampshire in the 2016 presidential election by less than 3,000 votes, a narrow 0.4% margin of the votes cast. Just weeks after winning the presidency, Trump tweeted there was "serious voter fraud," not only in New Hampshire but also in Virginia and in the Democratic-heavy state of California.

He subsequently formed an election integrity commission that found no evidence of substantial voter fraud.

How does Trump poll in New Hampshire?

The president's popularity in New Hampshire is mixed, according to a poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire released on Tuesday. About 53% of New Hampshire residents disapprove of Trump's performance as the commander-in-chief, while 42% approve, and 5% are unsure. Those figures for Trump are comparable to the midterm elections.

How to watch Trump's New Hampshire rally online

Those without a cable subscription can catch Trump's speech in New Hampshire on CNN.com, Foxnews.com, MSNBC.com, ABCnews.com, CBSnews.com, and NBCnews.com on the respective news organizations apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, and Roku.

Additionally, there are also several online streaming options for viewers, but some may require a subscription (or signing up for a free trial). These include:

Sling TV : You've got a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which start at $25, kick in.

: You've got a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which start at $25, kick in. PlayStation Vue : The free trial is 14 days. Subscription packages start at $45 per month.

: The free trial is 14 days. Subscription packages start at $45 per month. Hulu with Live TV : You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $45 per month.

: You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $45 per month. YouTube TV: After a seven-day trial, you can expect monthly charges of $50.

In addition, portions of Trump's speech will be shown on the official Twitter accounts of Trump and The White House.

