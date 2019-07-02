The U.S. Women's National Team may have scored a key victory against France last week, but it still has a lot of work to do before it can call itself World Cup champions again in 2019.

Up next is England, and based upon the history of both teams, it could be quite a match. Both the U.S. and England have a habit of scoring early in the game. And the prospect of seeing who's more commanding on the field, Megan Rapinoe and England's Ellen White, should be fascinating for even casual fans.

When does the U.S. Women's Team play England?

The semifinal game between the U.S. and England will be held Tuesday, July 2 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Which TV channels will air the U.S. vs. England Women's World Cup match?

Fox is the exclusive broadcaster of the Women's World Cup. It's airing those on the Fox broadcast channel and the FS1 cable channel. Telemundo carries the Spanish-language rights to the game, so you can also catch it there.

How can I watch the U.S. vs. England Women's World Cup match online?

Fox will stream the game on its Fox Sports Go website, making it viewable to anyone who logs in with their cable username and password.

How can I watch the U.S. vs. England Women's World Cup match for free if I don't have a cable subscription?

If you don't have a cable subscription, there are still a number of options to catch the game.

Sling TV: The service offers a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which range $25 to $40, kick in.

PlayStation Vue: Sony's OTT service offers a 14-day free trial. Subscription packages start at $45 per month.

Hulu with Live TV: You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $45 per month.

YouTube TV: Google's streaming service has a seven day trial period. After that, you can expect monthly charges of $40.

fuboTV: This sports-centric over the top service offers a seven-day free trial, then prices jump to $55 per month.

DirecTV Now: AT&T's cable competitor will let you stream seven days for free and carries both Fox and FS1. Subscription costs, after the trial, start at $50 per month.

What makes the U.S. vs. England match so special?

(Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The U.S. women's team might be the odds on favorite to win the World Cup again, after beating France, but England has been playing strong, besting Cameroon and Norway easily. They've got momentum that could challenge the U.S. team, as well as one of the best strikers in the game, Ellen White.

When will the winner of U.S. vs. England play next?

The winner of this match goes on to the World Cup finals, which will be held on Sunday, July 7 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

