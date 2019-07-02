Skip to Content

Trader Joe’s, Green Giant Vegetables Recalled Amid Listeria Fears

Parents, it's getting harder to make the case to convince your children eat their vegetables.

Fresh vegetables that were sold under the Green Giant and Trader Joe's labels are being recalled after the discovery that they could be contaminated with listeria.

The fresh vegetables included in the recall include packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squashed based veggie bowl. A complete list of affected products (and UPC codes) can be found here. The recalled foods were distributed in a number of states.

Most of the affected products, which come from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine, are labeled with a “Best If Used By” Date of June 26 – June 29, 2019. The recall does not affect or include any Green Giant® canned or frozen vegetable products.

Listeria can cause symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages in pregnant women.

This isn't the first listeria outbreak this year. In March, a California company recalled avocados in six states over a possible contamination. Listeria fears also impacted 300,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken and beef products last October. And it was detected in recalled frozen broccoli last May.

