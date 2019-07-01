uBiome Has a Leadership Problem Amid FBI Woes: Brainstorm Health

DIGITAL HEALTH

Elizabeth Holmes, ahead of 2020 trial, says the media is why Theranos came tumbling down. Elizabeth Holmes and former second-in-command Sunny Balwani will be heading to federal court in July 2020 over the pair’s alleged fraud as leaders of Theranos, the blood testing startup that came tumbling down following detailed reports from the Wall Street Journal alleging major deception by Holmes and Balwani. Holmes’ lawyers have chosen an interesting tact in the case: Blame the messenger for ostensibly “exerting influence on the regulatory process in a way that appears to have warped the agencies’ focus on the company and possibly biased the agencies’ findings against it.” (The Hill)

INDICATIONS

Pfizer’s Viagra fails in quest to be a children’s hypertension drug. Sildenafil, the active ingredient in the drug more commonly known as Viagra, is has a history in the heart treatment world. After all, researchers were attempting to create a heart medication when they stumbled upon the compound’s other, err, enhancing effects—and it’s actually approved as a treatment for pulmonary hypertension among some people. But the treatment won’t be winning an add-on indication for treatment of pulmonary hypertension in infants following a failed phase 3 trial. Sometimes, the best laid plans of blockbuster drugs stumble, too. (Endpoints News)

THE BIG PICTURE

Ten states, D.C. sue for stricter asbestos rules. Ten U.S. states and the District of Columbia on Monday (led by California and Massachusetts) are suing the Environmental Protection Agency to implement more stringent asbestos rules after the EPA declined the suing parties’ request to collect more data on the issue. The EPA has previously argued it is already aware of the dangers associated with the carcinogenic substance, making the new data collection moot. (Reuters)

REQUIRED READING

