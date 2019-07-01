EVERYONE’S TALKING

– When AOC met Greta. Our youngest-ever congresswoman, and one of the most powerful young activists making waves today—Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and climate activist Greta Thunberg—have a lot in common.

In a conversation in The Guardian, the duo interviewed each other about climate change, the differences between the U.S. and Thunberg’s home country of Sweden on the issue, and, of course, being young and underestimated.

It’s one of the first things AOC asked 16-year-old Thunberg: how she deals with critics who say she’s too young to know what she believes.

“I’m also allowed to have a say—why shouldn’t I be able to form my own opinion and try to change people’s minds?” Thunberg told the congresswoman. “But I’m sure you hear that a lot, too; that you’re too young and too inexperienced.”

With AOC’s Green New Deal, the pair are aligned on most of the issues. Thunberg might even be a more extreme activist; she doesn’t fly because of its effect on the climate and is trying to figure out how to get to the United States for the UN Climate Action Summit in September.

The interview is a compliment-fest, featuring two women who clearly admire and respect each other. “I think the mere refusal to accept [how things have always been done] can change our world. That’s exactly what you’ve done,” AOC tells Thunberg.

“I think we’ve both done that,” she responds. Guardian

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES

– GD’s Phebe. General Dynamics’ Phebe Novakovic gave some rare insight into her career path in national security at a Boston College event recently. A highlight: “Men will follow women, and they’ll work with women if they believe that you are as committed, as top, as relentless.” Washington Post

– Tax that. Liesel Pritzker Simmons is part of a growing minority of the ultra-wealthy speaking out about the importance of paying their fair share. A member of the family behind the Hyatt hotel group, Pritzker Simmons was behind an open letter from 17 super-rich individuals calling for a wealth tax. BBC

– The real deal. The RealReal’s IPO on Friday was a resounding success; its stock jumped 50% after debuting. The IPO was the second for founder Julie Wainwright, who took Pets.com public in 2000. CNBC

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: JUST Capital added Abigail Disney, Grameen American president and CEO Andrea Jung, Hewlett Packard Enterprise chairman Pat Russo, and Metropolitan Museum of Art VP of revenue and operations Laurel Britton to its board of directors.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

– Constitutional pride. GLAAD closed out Pride Month by amping up its public push for a constitutional amendment that would explicitly protect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people from discrimination. The idea faces some pushback from fellow LGBT activists who say it’s not realistic; CEO Sarah Kate Ellis knows it’s a “moonshot,” but isn’t giving up. New York Times

– Mark your calendars. The date is set. (No, not the wedding—that happened already.) Elizabeth Holmes will face trial in federal court over Theranos in August 2020, a judge determined Friday. Wall Street Journal

– Career change. WNBA star Maya Moore isn’t playing this season—because she’s busy trying to free Jonathan Irons, who she believes was wrongfully convicted at age 16 of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Moore is 30, at the prime of her career, and she says she’s answering a call from God. New York Times

