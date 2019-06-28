The problem with the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is it doesn't really lend itself to most people's working hours in the U.S. And taking a day off to watch the U.S. vs. France seems a bit excessive, even for the most dedicated of fans.

You could sneak out of the office and take an especially late (and long) lunch. You might even just cash in some summer Friday goodwill and pack up early. But if you have to be at your desk (or tend to some other work duty) at 3 p.m. ET, there are options.

Here are a few ways fans can tune in, along with all you need to know about the game.

When does the U.S. Women's Team play France?

The quarterfinal game will be held Friday, June 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Which TV channels will air the U.S. vs. France Women's World Cup match?

Fox is the exclusive broadcaster of the Women's World Cup. It's airing those on the Fox broadcast channel and the FS1 cable channel. Telemundo carries the Spanish-language rights to the game, so you can also catch it there.

How can I watch the U.S. vs. France Women's World Cup match online?

If you've got a cable subscription, Fox will stream the game on its Fox Sports Go website. That's viewable to anyone who logs in with their cable username and password.

How can I watch the U.S. vs. France Women's World Cup match for free if I don't have a cable subscription?

If you don't have a cable subscription though, there are still a number of options to catch the game.

Sling TV: You've got a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which range $25 to $40, kick in.

You've got a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which range $25 to $40, kick in. PlayStation Vue: The free trial is 14 days. Subscription packages start at $45 per month.

The free trial is 14 days. Subscription packages start at $45 per month. Hulu with Live TV: You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $45 per month.

You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $45 per month. YouTube TV: After a seven day trial, you can expect monthly charges of $40.

After a seven day trial, you can expect monthly charges of $40. Fobu TV: This sports-centric over the top service offers a seven-day free trial, then prices jump to $40 or $45 per month for the first month (then add another $5 per month afterward).

This sports-centric over the top service offers a seven-day free trial, then prices jump to $40 or $45 per month for the first month (then add another $5 per month afterward). DirecTV Now: AT&T's cable competitor will let you stream seven days for free and carries both Fox and FS1. Subscription costs, after the trial, start at $50 per month.

What makes the U.S. vs. France match so special?

The U.S. women's team is the top ranked team in the world and the favorites to win the World Cup. France is hosting the tournament and desperately want to win the Women's World Cup for the first time while on their home field. Ticket prices in France are as high as $11,000 per pair at this point.

When will the winner of the U.S. vs. France match play next?

The semifinals begin on July 2 at 3pm ET, though the exact times haven't been announced yet. Women's World Cup finals begin on July 7 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

