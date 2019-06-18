Skip to Content

Google Calendar Outage Screws Up Office Meetings Everywhere

A smart phone with the icons for the Google Calendar app is seen on the screen in Hong Kong, Hong Kong, on July 31, 2018. (Photo by S3studio/Getty Images)S3studio Getty Images

Sitting in a conference room, wondering where everyone else is? It’s not their fault. Google Calendar was down for a long period on Tuesday.

The heavily used scheduling tool showed a 404 error page when users tried to navigate to it. The outage began a little after 10am ET Tuesday and affected much of the U.S. and Canada.

[Update: Many areas of the country were able to access Calendar again by 12:45pm ET. Google, in an update, said it expected to resolve the problem by 1:40pm ET.]

The outage, which was classified as a “service disruption,” comes just 16 days after another extended period of downtime for Calendar, YouTube and other tools.

Ironically, the disruption happened just an hour or so after Google had praised the functionality of calendar in a Tweet.

 

Other Twitter users had a few more choice words, as social media collectively freaked out over the outage:

