Google Calendar Outage Screws Up Office Meetings Everywhere

Sitting in a conference room, wondering where everyone else is? It’s not their fault. Google Calendar was down for a long period on Tuesday.

The heavily used scheduling tool showed a 404 error page when users tried to navigate to it. The outage began a little after 10am ET Tuesday and affected much of the U.S. and Canada.

[Update: Many areas of the country were able to access Calendar again by 12:45pm ET. Google, in an update, said it expected to resolve the problem by 1:40pm ET.]

The outage, which was classified as a “service disruption,” comes just 16 days after another extended period of downtime for Calendar, YouTube and other tools.

Ironically, the disruption happened just an hour or so after Google had praised the functionality of calendar in a Tweet.

Other Twitter users had a few more choice words, as social media collectively freaked out over the outage:

Google Calendar is down and I don't know where I am or where I'm supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/MI7SJaJJw0 — Melanie Crissey (@MelanieCrissey) June 18, 2019

Google Calendar is down so here are your meetings for the day!! – 10-minute meeting in which the host says “Just waiting for a couple more people to join before we start” for 8 minutes

– A Zoom link, but it’s the wrong link and you have to ask Karen for the new one

– Drinks — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) June 18, 2019

* Google calendar goes down * Project managers everywhere pic.twitter.com/yLRdOnIt0j — Gary (@BestGaryEver) June 18, 2019

When google calendar crashes at the office pic.twitter.com/lhhlUCu8Fr — Jace Goodwin (@thejacegoodwin) June 18, 2019

GOOGLE CALENDAR IS DOWN AND WE CANT TEL PPL IF WE’RE BOOKED UP OR NOT ON CERTAIN DATES YAAAALLLLL pic.twitter.com/8ZNN7w3Lh4 — Julia Linn (@JLinn_0) June 18, 2019

Google calendar is down so legally time doesn't exist anymore — Helen Rosner (@hels) June 18, 2019

