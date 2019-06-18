Google Calendar Outage Screws Up Office Meetings Everywhere

Sitting in a conference room, wondering where everyone else is? It’s not their fault. Google Calendar was down for a long period on Tuesday.
The heavily used scheduling tool showed a 404 error page when users tried to navigate to it. The outage began a little after 10am ET Tuesday and affected much of the U.S. and Canada.
[Update: Many areas of the country were able to access Calendar again by 12:45pm ET. Google, in an update, said it expected to resolve the problem by 1:40pm ET.]
The outage, which was classified as a “service disruption,” comes just 16 days after another extended period of downtime for Calendar, YouTube and other tools.
Ironically, the disruption happened just an hour or so after Google had praised the functionality of calendar in a Tweet.
Other Twitter users had a few more choice words, as social media collectively freaked out over the outage:
More must-read stories from Fortune:
—Phishing hackers can now bypass two-factor authentication
—Apple’s sign-in feature is a “shot across the bow” at tech giant rivals
—Uber’s CEO has absorbed the COO role for more control
—Google is changing its search results. Here’s what to expect
—Listen to our new audio briefing, Fortune 500 Daily
Catch up with Data Sheet, Fortune‘s daily digest on the business of tech.