Nancy Pelosi Says She Is ‘Done’ With Donald Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is brushing back impeachment questions, saying “it’s not even close” to having enough support among House Democrats for a vote.

Pelosi said at a policy conference Tuesday that her “stock goes up” when President Donald Trump attacks her, as he did last week.

Trump lashed out at Pelosi while both were overseas commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy. He called her “Nervous Nancy” after it was reported she privately told Democrats she’d rather see him voted out of office and “in prison” than impeached.

Pelosi said she never criticizes the president while abroad and won’t do so now because she’s “done with him.”

Dozens of House Democrats want Pelosi to start impeachment proceedings from the Trump-Russia report, but she prefers to conduct more investigations.

