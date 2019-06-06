Post-Brexit Trade Relations With Trump’s America Are a Concern in the U.K.

Since he was 14 years old, British native Andy Coldwell made pilgrimages to London for protests. No longer a teenager, Coldwell keeps coming back, protesting everything from Brexit to the Iraq War and, most recently, President Trump’s London visit this week.

“I’m 55, but I’m still here,” Coldwell says.

Sporting a sticker declaring, “Bollocks to Brexit, Bollocks to Trump,” Coldwell joined thousands of protesters of all ages and nationalities in London, protesting Trump’s visit on Tuesday. Protesters gathered all over central London, including Trafalgar Square and near Westminster Abbey, holding signs like “Trump Not Welcome” and conversely, “Make America Great Again.”

While tensions ran high over a variety of social concerns tied to the president, including climate change, the Paris Agreement, reproductive rights, and refugees (complete with some toting around a giant Trump baby balloon), many protesters raised concerns over post-Brexit trade relations with the United States, as well as the impact of Brexit on the country.

Following a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, President Trump called the U.S.-U.K. alliance the “greatest alliance the world has ever known.”

The president urged May in a press conference to “stick around” to complete a “very, very substantial trade deal.” And Trump’s assertion of putting the British National Health Services (NHS) on the table for a post-Brexit trade deal is causing even more of a stir.

But for some protesters like Coldwell, the promise of strong trade between the countries post-Brexit isn’t ideal.

“[With] trade, you want to be with Europe,” Coldwell said, explaining he believed the European Union to be better for trade with Britain. “I don’t want to be a subservient of America, and especially with a president like Trump, who I’ve got nothing in common with at all.”

“We don’t want to be American,” Coldwell added.