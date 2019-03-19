Paid Family Leave, Warner Bros, Stacey Abrams: Broadsheet March 19

• Goldman Sachs’s Rooney Rule. When Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon spoke at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in October—just days into the top job—he said he’d already asked some “really tough questions” about why the firm wasn’t at 50-50 gender diversity in recruiting new hires out of college.

Existing recruiting efforts, relying on “historical biases,” were producing too few female hires, he said. So Goldman tweaked its tactics, targeting its investment banking business first, and saw a three-percentage point improvement. Sometimes, Solomon said, you have to get “simple and practical about what will move the needle.”

Goldman is seeking to move the needle again, stating yesterday that it will require hiring managers to interview at least two diverse candidates for any open role. It’s the bank’s version of the so-called Rooney Rule that saw the National Football League require teams to interview a minority candidate for every head coaching job.

Goldman’s Rooney Rule comes on top of its earlier commitment to having a 50-50 gender split in its incoming analyst classes; the bank said on Monday that it’s “nearly there” on that goal. The additional step is wise, since the bank’s gender imbalance is especially stark higher up the ladder. Of its 400 partners, fewer than 20% are female; of the 30 executives on its management committee, seven are women, four of whom joined last year, according to the Wall Street Journal. The bank, to its credit, owned up to the problem, stating that “lateral hiring,” while vital to the firm’s growth, “has been a significant contributor to the dilution of diversity at more senior levels,” hence the need for its Rooney Rule.

Other giants like Amazon and Facebook have relied on a version of the rule in recent years to address their own gender and racial inequities at the board level and firm-wide, respectively. But even as the Rooney Rule has proliferated in the corporate world, the effectiveness of the approach has come under question. For one, the Rooney Rule hasn’t fully solved the diversity problem it first targeted: the NFL’s. And by instituting interview quotas—rather than hiring ones—it lets adherers easily check a box and move on.

Interestingly, in its announcement on Monday, Goldman Sachs expanded its gender-balanced hiring goal to “all analysts and entry-level associates hired either on campus or laterally,” a group, the firm says, that represents more than 70% of its annual hiring. What about the other 30%? Even with its new Rooney Rule, it seems like Goldman isn’t ready to ask itself that ‘tough question’ just yet.