Goldman Sachs CEO Says That Their People Are What Differentiate the Firm

By Jesse Rogala
1:23 PM EDT

David Solomon discusses diversity and leadership at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit 2018.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE