Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile Is Joining Fox News as a Commentator

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile joined Fox News as a political contributor, citing the need to improve civil discourse and hear ideas outside one’s “bubble.”

“My decision to serve as a commentator for Fox News is rooted in the belief that you cannot make progress, let alone reach compromise, without first listening to, and understanding those who disagree with you on critical issues,” said Brazile in an article announcing her new position.

“Will I agree with my fellow commentators at Fox News? Probably not,” Brazile added. “But I will listen.”

According to Fox News, Brazile will give political analysis on both its news channel and its business network during daytime and primetime programming.

“There’s an audience on FOX News that doesn’t hear enough from Democrats,” said Brazile in a statement. “We have to engage that audience and show Americans of every stripe what we stand for rather than retreat into our ‘safe spaces’ where we simply agree with each other.”

Fox News has been lambasted for its close ties to the Trump administration and was recently scorned by the Democratic National Committee, which announced earlier this month that the channel would be blocked from airing Democratic presidential debates.

Brazile, who served as interim head of the DNC in 2016, has her own political scandals to overcome. She was once a contributor to CNN, but resigned after the release of hacked DNC emails during the 2016 presidential election revealed she had shared some of CNN’s questions with Hillary Clinton’s campaign before a debate and town hall.

Brazile mentioned her “own lack of civility in the heat of battle” in her Fox News article, potentially referencing this event.