Apple is still scrambling to sign on some of Hollywood’s most prominent content distributors for a new streaming service it has planned, according to a new report.

The iPhone maker is currently in talks with HBO owner AT&T, CBS, Starz, and Lionsgate Entertainment to bring their media libraries to its upcoming streaming service, Bloomberg is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of the talks. At least some of those deals could be finalized by the end of this week, but they could still fall through if last-minute negotiations don’t go well, according to the report.

Apple has been rumored to be working on a television streaming service that would provide users with a range of content accessible from Apple hardware. Over the last few years, Apple has been buying and producing television shows and films in anticipation of the service’s launch. And eventually, Apple’s original content could act as the foundation for the service.

However, Apple’s shows are still in development and likely won’t be ready for primetime until later this year, according to Bloomberg’s sources. And even then, the shows might not be enough to compete with the vast libraries offered by Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and other Apple competitors. Signing on third-party content creators, therefore, becomes especially important.

But trying to sign on content creators now might seem a little late. Apple is hosting a press event on March 25, where it’s expected to unveil its TV service. That leaves Apple with less than two weeks to sign the deals before it announces its service.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the Bloomberg report.