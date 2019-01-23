This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

Precisely one year ago this week, as I noticed perusing Aaron’s summaries below my report from Davos last January, outgoing Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman announced she was joining a mobile media startup dubbed NewTV, founded by movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg.

A year later that venture, now called Quibi, has grown mightily in size and investment but still hasn’t launched its service. (Quibi stands for “quick bites.”) Instead, Katzenberg has been busy recruiting Hollywood talent do something unnatural: create videos that are less than ten minutes in length, a format more typically associated with the amateurish dreck found on YouTube. Whitman, in turn, is also hard at work building a company: hiring executives, noodling with technology to make high-quality videos shine on smartphones, and otherwise trying to reproduce the success she had with a young startup called eBay twenty-some years ago.

If this all piques your interest, I highly recommend the snappily written feature on Quibi in the current issue of Fortune by Sheila Marikar. The article is enlightening on multiple levels. It features a pair of highly accomplished sexagenerians “hustling like interns,” in Marikar’s well-turned phrase, trying to create a youth-focused approach to video storytelling.

Quibi’s success is by no means assured. It has lured the major film studios as investors, greasing the wheels of commerce to gain access to creative talent. But it’ll be a leap of faith to see if young people will pay to subscribe to Quibi’s service, due out later this year.

***

Speaking of Davos, last year I wrapped Facebook on the knuckles for hosting an off-the-record party for journalists, featuring a speech by Sheryl Sandberg, the company’s now-even-more-embattled chief operating officer. “It’s telling that the company most closely associated with publishing fake news and that doesn’t want to be thought of as a media company hosted an event for journalists but wouldn’t let them write about it,” I wrote last year. Tonight in Davos Facebook will once again host a soiree “for our news, media, and publishing partners” at its expensive digs on the Swiss town’s main drag, hosted by Sandberg as well as the company’s new head of “global affairs and communications,” Nick Clegg, formerly Britain’s deputy prime minister. Another host is the notable political diversity hire on the Facebook management team, former Republican operative Joel Kaplan, the company’s vice-president of global public policy. As for what will be said at the party, “kindly be aware the evening is off the record,” reads the invitation.