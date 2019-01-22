Apple Pay Expanding Again, Now at 65% of U.S. Retail Locations

Apple has struck several new deals for its Apple Pay no-contact credit card payment service, including with Target and Taco Bell.

The agreements continue the rapid expansion of Apple Pay, which will now be supported by 74 of the top 100 merchants in the United States, equaling 65% of all retail locations, according to the company.

In total, Apple Pay will add more than 14,000 stores. This includes all 1,850 Targets and more than 7,000 Taco Bells.

Additionally, Apple Pay is adding Speedway convenience stores, Jack in the Box restaurants, and Hy-Vee supermarkets.

Apple has hinted it makes a slight profit on Apple Pay. The service’s main purpose appears to be keeping iPhone users hooked on their devices, enabled by expanding places to use the tap-and-pay system.

Apple Pay works with the Apple Wallet app, which can store credit cards, boarding passes, coupons, student IDs, and movie tickets, among other payment methods and documents.

Other stores already offering the payment service include Costco, Walgreen’s McDonald’s, and Chevron.

Apple Pay is in 27 countries, with over 5,200 bank partners andeven faster growth outside the U.S. Owners of iPhones can enter public transit with the Apple Wallet in 12 cities worldwide, including Tokyo, Beijing, and Shanghai, via closed-loop technology and in London and Moscow via open loop technology.