Mobility, as I related yesterday, is the new word for transportation. It’s a bigger, more expansive, more meaningful expression that conveys far more than vehicles and passengers. It means seamlessly interconnected systems of goods and people moving from point to point by whatever the most appropriate mode is at the moment.

That’s the vision anyway, and a panel of experts at a Fortune dinner in Las Vegas Monday night clearly articulated what this future might look like. Between now and that future, however, things are going to be a little messy. Scott Corwin, managing director of Deloitte Consulting, for example, envisions a mobility operating system that allows cities to offer one electronic fare to passengers traveling by car, taxi, scooter, bicycle, and other vehicles. Karen Francis, a former auto executive who sits on the board of several Silicon Valley transportation startups, figures the young talent flooding into the automotive sector via the technology industry promises great things. Tom Wilson, CEO of insurer Allstate, is busily planning for the day when insurance will be charged by how people drive–not how insurers think they’ll drive.

On the one hand, the future is further off than enthusiasts would have you believe. None of the panelists disputed that autonomous vehicle adoption will take longer than headlines suggest. And yet, it’s not in doubt that vehicle transportation as we know it will change radically. We just don’t know when.

Ynon Kreiz, the newish CEO of toy maker Mattel, attended the dinner at the CES show in Las Vegas. This morning his company will announce its first-ever feature film starring its iconic Barbie brand with Margot Robbie in the title role. “I was shocked to realize we never made a movie,” says Kreiz, who is repositioning Mattel away from toy manufacturing and toward intellectual property.