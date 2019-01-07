Google says that Google Assistant will be on a billion devices by the end of January. The tech giant said that figure will be up from the 500 million devices the company said the assistant was on last May and 900 million more than Amazon’s Alexa.

For a little perspective, Google says that Google Assistant was available on just 400 million devices this time last year, so it has seen a significant amount of growth since then. The company says that active users, both months and daily have quadrupled over the past year, Fast Company reports.

This year Google has added support for 22 new languages and 66 countries to the Assistant, making it now available in a total of 30 languages in 80 countries.

While that billion number is impressive, it’s important to note that the majority of that billion is mobile phones. Google Assistant is available on Android devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop and higher.

While “vast majority” of the devices using Google Assistant are phones, smart speakers and connected-home devices are also adding a good bit to that number, The Verge reports.