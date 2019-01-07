Samsung Goes Big—219 Inches of TV, Big—at CES 2019

Samsung’s press conference before the official start of each year’s CES is one of the most anticipated of the show. The electronics manufacturer is a leader in the television market and has used the annual consumer electronics event as a showcase for its advances in everything from home appliances to smart home innovations.

This year, the focus is on screens. Samsung has doubled down on a new technology called MicroLED, which it first teased last year—and it’s looking to increase its competitive edge in other screen-based areas as well.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest items Samsung showcased at its 2019 CES media event on Monday.

75” MicroLED 4K TV

Samsung is showcasing its MicroLED displays in this 75-inch set, which is made up of millions of microscopic LED chips that emit brilliant colors and deep, rich blacks—all in 4K/Ultra High Definition.

The Wall 2.0

Last year, Samsung turned heads with The Wall, its 146-inch TV. This year, The Wall is back, but it’s 219-inches now. The picture quality is just as stunning. And the TV is just as flexible, adjustable to pretty much any shape users want it to be. Just add or move a module to the set and it will automatically adapt.

Q900 8K TV

8K is one of the up and coming themes of this year’s CES. There’s no content of note available in that resolution yet, but Samsung’s getting ahead of the curve with this new flagship product, offering resolution of up to 7680×4320, 16 times as sharp as traditional high definition. This set will upscale existing content to 8K quality. Don’t expect it to be cheap, though.

CRG9 49” Gaming Monitor

Billed as “the world’s first hi-res super ultra-wide gaming monitor,” this behemoth offers a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a wide screen experience for the hardest of hardcore PC gamers, utilizing AMD Radeon’s FreeSyncTM 2 technology to reduce stutter and input latency, making for a smooth play experience. You won’t need a second monitor with this thing.

Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator

Samsung’s fridge is hoping to supplant Amazon’s Echo or Google’s Assistant, becoming not only a place you store your leftovers, but a digital assistant as well. The Family Hub offers a customized space for each user in the family to input their activities, interests and moments. The home screen will then be personalized to each of them. The fridge will also incorporate Samsung’s Bixby voice command system.

Samsung WF6300R Front Load Washer

Bringing smart home technology to the washing machine, this Wi-Fi connected washer is shorter than its predecessors, meaning it’s easier to get clothes in and out. The accompanying app recommends which cycle you should use, depending on the items, their color and their level of filthiness. You can also use the app to select wash cycles and finish time based on your schedule.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

Samsung’s latest premium 2-in-1 PC is ultra-slim, features a redesigned keyboard, and cuts the bezel size on the display, meaning users see more without increasing the size of the device. It comes with an Active Pen for note taking and sketching, Gigabit WiFi, a fast charging battery, and several Thunderbolt 3 ports.