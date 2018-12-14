Tweakers. Aside from its U.S. office expansions, Apple also said it would issue a software update to iPhones in China. The move is an effort to revamp a couple of minor features that a Chinese court ruled violated two patents held by Qualcomm. The court ordered a ban on sales of older iPhone models, but Apple has said all models continue to be available for sale while it appeals the ruling. Qualcomm meanwhile sought to have the ban extended to cover Apple’s new XS and XR models.

Duck and cover. A bizarre series of threatening hoax emails and phone calls spread across the country on Thursday, reaching schools, businesses, hospitals, and other locations. The emails threatened to set off bombs unless ransoms were paid in bitcoin. But no bombs were found.

Money machinations. Maybe it won’t be the startups that disrupt the finance industry with new technology? Microsoft, the world’s biggest software firm, is partnering with BlackRock, the world’s biggest money manager, to build an easy to use, intuitive retirement savings platform that will be offered to employees of any company. Or maybe it will be the startups. Startup Robinhood, maker of the popular free stock trading app that bears its name, said it would add checking and savings accounts to compete with banks. Paying 3% on savings, Robinhood offered terms roughly 30 times better than the average bank account.

It’s not you, it’s me. Speaking of large and small players at war, grocery delivery startup Instacart announced on Thursday it was ending its partnership with Whole Foods now that the high-end supermarket chain is owned by Amazon, which has a few ideas of its own about delivery service. Whole Foods provided only about 5% of Instacart’s revenue, Recode reports. At the other end of the dealmaking spectrum, Starbucks said it had partnered with Uber to deliver coffee and food through Uber Eats. The move comes three years after a failed coffee delivery deal with Postmates.

Questionable claims. Amid the so-called Golden Age of television, almost 500 scripted original shows were produced this year. Online companies like Netflix and Hulu produced the largest share, 33%, according to the way research from FX Networks sliced the market. Broadcast networks produced 30%, basic cable channels 29%, and premium cable services 9%. But why should free online services like Facebook Watch be included with premium online services like Netflix to hit the 33% share figure while cable is split into two categories between free and premium? Doesn’t make sense to me unless you’re stretching for that “for the first time ever” headline.

Subscription stinker. On Wall Street, Adobe reported mixed fiscal fourth quarter results. Revenue grew 23% to $2.46 billion, slightly better than analysts expected, while adjusted earnings per share of $1.83, rising 45%, slightly missed expectations. Adobe shares, which have gained 42% so far this year, slid 2% in premarket trading on Friday.

Taking issue. On Thursday, we offered food for thought from a story in The Guardian about fact checking problems at Facebook. Later in the day, the social network posted a lengthy response to the article’s key points. “Contrary to a claim in the story, we absolutely do not ask fact-checkers to prioritize debunking content about our advertisers,” Facebook wrote. “Three new separate pieces of research have all found that the overall volume of false news on Facebook is decreasing.”