Google Maps Adds Lime Scooters and Bikes to its Transportation Suggestions

The bright green electric scooters that have popped up in cities around the U.S. are about to become even more pervasive.

Google Maps announced Thursday that it will now include suggestions to travel via Lime scooters, pedal bikes and e-bikes as a way to get to your destination.

When using the app for navigation, Google Maps includes directions to the nearest shared scooters and bikes, gives travel time that includes walking time and gives an estimated price for the trip. The new feature also includes information such as how many other scooters and bikes are available nearby.

To start, the added feature is only being offered in 11 cities across the U.S.; Four in California (Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, and Oakland); three in Texas (Dallas, Austin and San Antonio); Baltimore; Indianapolis; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Seattle. The feature is also available in Brisbane, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand.

Google Map users who opt to use Lime’s scooters or bikes to get to their destination will still need the Lime app to locate and book the scooter or bike. Tapping the route suggestion directs users to the Lime app or to the App or Play store if you don’t already have the app.

Last summer, Google Maps added similar transportation suggestions for ride-sharing app Uber, including Lyft in the options as well a few months later.

The move adds another way for smartphone users to access Lime’s trove of dockless scooters and bikes. Earlier this year, Uber announced it was investing millions in the California-based company and said it was working to incorporate scooters and bikes into the Uber app as well.