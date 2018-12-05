Apple Receives FCC Approval for a 'Sleep Tracking' Device

Apple received FCC approval Wednesday for a device that can monitor your sleep.

The device, a sensor that would be placed under the sheet on top of your mattress appears to be a next-generation device created by Beddit, a sleep-monitor company that was acquired by Apple last year.

Beddit’s most recent release, the Beddit 3 sleep monitor, is still being sold on the company’s online store. One document in the FCC filing lists the device as “designed by Beddit in California” and lists a new product number: 3.5.

When placed under your sheet, Beddit’s sleep monitor is able to track the length of time you sleep and how efficient that sleep is, as well as factors such as heart rate, respiration, temperature, movement, snoring, room temperature, and room humidity. When you wake up in the morning, you can view all that data on your iPhone or iPad.

The filing suggests that a new sleep tracker is on the horizon. Beddit’s current tracker is sold in Apple’s online store for $149.