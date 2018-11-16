This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

San Franciscans, quick to complain about nearly anything, have been justifiably stoic about the surreally darkened skies above them for the last entire week. After all, a terrible tragedy has struck the area outside of Chico, Calif., with hundreds missing and presumed dead due to the fires there.

And yet it truly does feel like the end of times in the once-sparkling city, where the smoke has drifted south and west and refuses to go away. Schools are closed throughout the region Friday, and even the cable cars won’t roll. I walked a six-block stretch in downtown San Francisco Thursday and saw just a handful of people on the streets. Half wore face masks, as if it were Beijing. Weather forecasters say there might be no end in sight.

The gloom is spreading to the technology world. Facebook is on the defensive. Apple is doubted. Google is on edge. Cryptocurrencies are in free fall, bringing unintended consequences. Nvidia, the maker of super-fast semiconductors, said sales growth slowed due to a slowdown in purchase from “miners” who use their chips to generate the esoteric stuff, which no one particularly needs.

