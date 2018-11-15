Google Thanksgiving Study Will Help You Avoid Lines and Find the Best Times to Travel

Google has released a new Thanksgiving study that aims at helping you save time on lines and travel.

The report, which was published on Thursday, evaluates data Google has collected from its services to find the best times to avoid crowds during Thanksgiving week. For instance, if you’re stopping at a bakery next week, Wednesday at noon will be the worst time to stop in. But if you can get there earlier in the week or late in the day on Wednesday, you’ll have an easier go at it.

The same holds true for liquor stores, which are generally busiest around the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday. And if you want to go shopping, a trek to the store early in the day on Thanksgiving is a good idea.

Additionally, Google used Google Maps data to analyze traffic patterns around the busy holiday. It found that, generally speaking, traffic spikes on the night before Thanksgiving. Interestingly, Black Friday traffic has the same traffic congestion as any Friday morning commute in most cities around the world. Traffic then picks up again on Sunday, when people travel home after the holiday.

To help you save some time, Google’s post also includes a tool for inputting a location to find out when to leave for a holiday road trip. In New York, for example, 4 a.m. on Wednesday is the best time to leave. But if you want until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, you’ll be in trouble.