Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Gifts for Everyone On Your List in 2018

Add Classic Luxury to Life on the Road

Clockwise from left: J.W. Hulme leather backpack A slim silhouette totes up to a 15-inch laptop, $795. Leica M10 A photography icon, made better; from $7,295. Stòffa accessories Traditional craftsmanship with a modern aesthetic. Scarf, $325; rabbit felt hat, $200. Smythson currency case Keep foreign bills neat and tidy without adding bulk, $355. Persol Steve McQueen sunglasses Hollywood cool with high-tech lenses, $480. Autodromo driving gloves Navigate the Stelvio Pass in style, $125. Hodinkee watch folio For the two-watch traveler, $225. Tudor Black Bay GMT Track three time zones at once with this vintage-inspired timepiece, $3,900.

Shake Up Cocktail Hour With Excitingly Unexpected Spirit Choices

Clockwise from top left: Koval gin Woodland spices and wildflower aromas, $57. Nobushi whiskey Japanese whiskey aged in American oak, $50. Rosolio Italicus An aperitivo of bergamot and citrus; serve over ice, $53. Hetta glogg Sweden’s favorite winter beverage will warm up any holiday gathering, $19. Bozal mezcal Slow-maturing wild agave plants from Guerrero and Oaxaca provide a smoky edge, $77. Fferrone glassware Handcrafted decanter, $220; glass, $80 for two. Seedlip Citrus Complex spirits without the alcohol, $36. Escubac sweetdram A revived French liqueur recipe with a modern twist, packed with warm winter spices, $30.

Celebrate Old School with Sure-To-Be-Heirloom Gear for Exploring the Great Outdoors

Clockwise from top left: Best Made camp blanket Woven by the famed Pendleton Woolen Mills, $198. Filson fishing pack, $295. Norwegian Wood, by Lars Mytting Scandinavia’s runaway bestseller, $25. Victor Axe half hatchet, $110. Wood & Faulk classic camp stool English bridle leather and ash legs provide a portable perch, $185. Filson insulated tin cloth cap See and be seen. A hunting-season necessity in blaze orange, $65. UCO stormproof matches, $8. Orvis Helios fly rod & Mirage II reel Made in Vermont, unrivaled casting accuracy, $1,426. Yeti Tundra 45 The coolest cooler, $300. (Beers by Hudson Valley Brewery.)

Feather Every Nest With Cozy Picks to Make a Long Winter Wonderful

Clockwise from left: Symbol Audio modern record player Sure to delight audiophiles and design lovers; plays wireless digital sources too; from $3,295. Molekule air purifier If they’re going to be stuck inside all winter, why not make sure they’re breathing the best air possible? $799. Roros Tweed Asmund bold blanket Norwegian lamb’s wool in strikingly bold patterns will add a welcome jolt of color to any living room, $295. Wolfum Sybil tabletop backgammon A game board gorgeous enough to leave out all the time, $215. Fellow Stagg EKG kettle Electric kettle convenience with the precision (and good looks) of a finely crafted pour-over kettle, from $149.

Easy to Wrap, Easy to Love: Gift the Year’s Most Gorgeous Pages

Clockwise from left: Ali powerHouse Books, $50. Friction: Passion Brands in the Age of Disruption powerHouse Books, $27.50. Pet-tecture: Design for Pets Phaidon, $25. The Lego Book DK, $25. Imagine John Yoko Grand Central, $150. Notes on Decor, Etc. Rizzoli, $55. Design for Children Phaidon, $60. Beastie Boys Book Spiegel & Grau, $50. River Cafe London: Thirty Years of Recipes and the Story of a Much-Loved Restaurant Knopf, $40. Protest: The Aesthetics of Resistance Lars Müller Publishers,$30.The Great New York Subway Map MoMA,$20. Chair: 500 Designs That Matter Phaidon, $30.

A version of this article appears in the December 1, 2018 issue of Fortune with the headline “Holiday Gift Guide.”